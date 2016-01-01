Dr. Circe Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Circe Cooke, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Restricted To Va State Offical Only700 University City Blvd, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 961-8300
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871569327
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.