Dr. Ciro Ciccarelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ciro Ciccarelli, MD
Dr. Ciro Ciccarelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bologna and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Ciccarelli works at
Dr. Ciccarelli's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultant444 Merrick Rd Ste LL1, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable , thorough and kind .
About Dr. Ciro Ciccarelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst Hosp
- U Bologna
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciccarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciccarelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciccarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciccarelli works at
Dr. Ciccarelli speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccarelli.
