Dr. Randazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD
Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Randazzo's Office Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Network222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 800-1948
-
2
Montclair Office - Mountainside Hospital1 Bay Ave Ste 5, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 688-8800
-
3
Ciro Randazzo650 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (866) 467-1770
-
4
Igea Brain, Spine & Orthopedics in Union1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
New York1045 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10028 Directions (908) 688-8800
-
6
Hazlet883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (908) 688-8800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
Ciro G. Randazzo, MD, MPH, FAANS100 Town Square Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (866) 467-1770
-
8
Ciro G. Randazzo633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office is very clean and staff is very helpful. Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Inc
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Inc
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randazzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randazzo speaks Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Randazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randazzo.
