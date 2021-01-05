Overview

Dr. Claiborne Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Callahan works at Flinton Callahan II MD Asso Inc in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.