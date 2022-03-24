Overview of Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD

Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Campbell Fndn University Of Tn



Dr. Christian works at OrthoSouth in Southaven, MS with other offices in Hernando, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.