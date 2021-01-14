Overview

Dr. Clair Palley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Palley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.