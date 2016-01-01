Overview of Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO

Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Harinder Chahal MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.