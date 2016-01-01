Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO
Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center Of Fresno1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 353-7271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
- Female
- 1831387950
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital, Northwestern University
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
