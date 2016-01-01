Dr. Aubrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claire Aubrey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claire Aubrey, DO
Dr. Claire Aubrey, DO is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI.
Dr. Aubrey works at
Dr. Aubrey's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 360, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-4897
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4897
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aubrey?
About Dr. Claire Aubrey, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1033523808
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aubrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aubrey works at
Dr. Aubrey has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection, Acute and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aubrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.