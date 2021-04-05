Overview of Dr. Claire Bravo, MD

Dr. Claire Bravo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Bravo works at Pacific Rejuvenation Medical A Professional Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.