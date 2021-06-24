Overview of Dr. Claire Carman, MD

Dr. Claire Carman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Carman works at Breast Care Specialists PC in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Lump and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.