Dr. Carman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claire Carman, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Carman, MD
Dr. Claire Carman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Carman works at
Dr. Carman's Office Locations
Breast Care Specialists PC5900 Lake Wright Dr Ste 201, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 622-8032
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Carmen for a 2nd opinion and biopsy. There was a wait time but well worth her personal time discussing and explaining my condition. She was professional, knowledgeable, friendly and made me feel very comfortable. I frankly like her style.
About Dr. Claire Carman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982641700
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lump and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carman speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Carman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.