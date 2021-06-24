See All General Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Claire Carman, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (49)
Map Pin Small Norfolk, VA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claire Carman, MD

Dr. Claire Carman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Carman works at Breast Care Specialists PC in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Breast Lump and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Care Specialists PC
    5900 Lake Wright Dr Ste 201, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-8032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claire Carman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982641700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carman works at Breast Care Specialists PC in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Carman’s profile.

    Dr. Carman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lump and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Carman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

