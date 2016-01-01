See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD

Neurology
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD

Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ceriani works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ceriani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Headache Center
    900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD
    About Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1063831105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claire Ceriani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceriani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ceriani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ceriani works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ceriani’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceriani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceriani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ceriani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ceriani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

