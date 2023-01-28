Dr. Claire Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Chu, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Chu, MD
Dr. Claire Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas LLC10740 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 284-7106
Newman & Taub Vision, Llp1708 Coit Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 519-1246
Newman & Taub Vision Center, LLP5744 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 392-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt confident that I was in good hands the moment I met her. She performed cataract surgery on both my eyes and restored my distance vision to 20/20. I highly recommend her and her staff.
About Dr. Claire Chu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1104073527
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
