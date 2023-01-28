Overview of Dr. Claire Chu, MD

Dr. Claire Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Chu works at Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas LLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.