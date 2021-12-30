See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Claire Curtis, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Claire Curtis, MD

Dr. Claire Curtis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. Curtis works at Pediatricians Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curtis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatricians of Dallas PA
    8325 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-3535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Claire Curtis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841290350
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.