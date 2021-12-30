Dr. Claire Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claire Curtis, MD
Dr. Claire Curtis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
Pediatricians of Dallas PA8325 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Curtis is always very kind and attentive with both my boys- no matter who the appointment is for. She is straight forward, no BS- and I like that. We are very happy with choosing her as our pediatrician. Her approach is well received by us. Additionally, the office staff has always been friendly and I like that you always get a person when you call, not an automated system. (Our first visit with a different Doctor at same practice in 2016 was a completely different experience - not good, ever since we switched to Dr. Curtis, we are very happy with entire experience and the office staff).
About Dr. Claire Curtis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841290350
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
