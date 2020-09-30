Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claire Davenport, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Davenport, MD
Dr. Claire Davenport, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Davenport works at
Dr. Davenport's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Arch Care Senior Life Pace Program1432 5th Ave, New York, NY 10035 Directions (646) 289-7700
-
3
Mount Sinai17 E 102nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8552
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davenport?
Truly caring and excellent patient-centered focus!
About Dr. Claire Davenport, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1568808335
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.