Dr. Claire Keating, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claire Keating, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr. Keating is professional, knowledgeable, gentle, understanding and makes the visit comfortable. Top notch doctor.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keating works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.