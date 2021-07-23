Overview of Dr. Claire Kelly, MD

Dr. Claire Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Kelly works at Bella Obstetrics and Gynecology - Fannin in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.