Dr. Claire Kiehl, DDS
Dr. Claire Kiehl, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Dr. Kiehl works at
1st Advantage Dental - Saratoga Springs381 Church St Ste 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 519-4013
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a root canal with Dr Kiehl. She was wonderful, took her time and did an excellent job. She's very into making sure you are comfortable with what she is doing. She also followed up with me that evening. Definitely recommend this dentist for any procedure.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1033492244
Dr. Kiehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiehl accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kiehl works at
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
