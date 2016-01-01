Dr. McMahon accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claire McMahon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire McMahon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. McMahon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.700 W 800 N Ste 330, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 216-3590
-
2
BCHP Middletown Speciality Office100 Crystal Run Rd Ste 108, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (914) 358-0190
-
3
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?
About Dr. Claire McMahon, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, French
- 1275640518
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital, Pediatric Cardiology
- Babies & Children's Hospital New York
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon speaks French.
Dr. McMahon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.