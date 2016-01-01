Overview of Dr. Claire Philipp, MD

Dr. Claire Philipp, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Philipp works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.