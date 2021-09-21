Dr. Claire Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Price, MD
Dr. Claire Price, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Price's Office Locations
Eye Group LLC7901 Dallas St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 782-8892
Eye Group LLC2401 S Waldron Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-2020
Advanced Cataract Surgery & Laser Center3002 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 782-2700
Eye Group LLC1435 W Center St Ste A, Greenwood, AR 72936 Directions (479) 996-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I like dr Price and the staff at eye group . My appointment was on time , never felt rushed staff were all friendly and listened to my concerns. Dr price and staff took care to take pictures of my Nevis of ota, a Very Rare condition (birthmark) that causes you to have pigment extra pigment on eye and skin around the eye it also causes a 50% increase in chances of it turning to melanoma of the eye. So it’s good to keep it checked. Dr Price addressed my new diagnosis of diabetes and discussed diabetic eye conditions and care with me and I picked out some really pretty glasses in the optometry shop inside the eye group. They are all great!
About Dr. Claire Price, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.