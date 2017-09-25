Dr. Claire Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Riley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claire Riley, MD
Dr. Claire Riley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Suite 380, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
i have been a patient for a bit over 3 years. her diligence reviewing years of brain MRI's led to a great treatment plan and successful management of my chronic condition. never rushed, she is thorough.
About Dr. Claire Riley, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
