Dr. Claire Sanger, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claire Sanger, DO

Dr. Claire Sanger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sanger works at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 713-0200
  2. 2
    1331 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 713-0200
  3. 3
    Moses Cone Physician Services Inc.
    1002 N Church St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 275-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alamance Regional Medical Center
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Sanger for over a decade . she’s an amazing surgeon and I have been able to have multiple procedures over years .She keeps me looking young and helps my skin stay healthy and radiant. I moved out of town and saw another plastic surgeon. They could not compare to her talent. I drive back to town just to see her and have her do my treatments. The treatments are worth every penny and has done wonders for my complexion. I plan to keep seeing her for years to come.
    Mary — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claire Sanger, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902006646
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Bizet For Ear Reconstruction
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claire Sanger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

