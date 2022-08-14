Dr. Claire Sanger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Sanger, DO
Overview of Dr. Claire Sanger, DO
Dr. Claire Sanger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanger's Office Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Medical CenterS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 713-0200
- 2 1331 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 713-0200
Moses Cone Physician Services Inc.1002 N Church St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 275-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Alamance Regional Medical Center
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sanger for over a decade . she’s an amazing surgeon and I have been able to have multiple procedures over years .She keeps me looking young and helps my skin stay healthy and radiant. I moved out of town and saw another plastic surgeon. They could not compare to her talent. I drive back to town just to see her and have her do my treatments. The treatments are worth every penny and has done wonders for my complexion. I plan to keep seeing her for years to come.
About Dr. Claire Sanger, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- George Bizet For Ear Reconstruction
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
