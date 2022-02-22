Dr. Claire Smigiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smigiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Smigiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claire Smigiel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Allergy/Immunology
Dr. Smigiel works at
Pasadena94 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 653-9081
West Covina1135 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 653-9081
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Smigiel for about 2 1/2 years now. She is enthusiastic and very easy to talk to which is a new experience for me with doctors overall. Since Covid we can either see her in person or make a telemed appointment and both are easy to make. The office staff is very personable and cordial. I give her high marks because I finally feel I have a partner when it comes to my health-care.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Allergy/Immunology
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
