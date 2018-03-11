Dr. Claire Templeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Templeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Templeman, MD
Dr. Claire Templeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Templeman works at
Dr. Templeman's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente 4900 Sunset Medical Offices Building4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Templeman is a knowledgeable and great doctor. She was the only doctor that realize what was going on with me. I suppose to have very heavy menstrual cycles and could not get pregnant. After an ultrasound she told me that I have endometriosis on my ovaries, She suggested to do a surgery or I need to take medications. I prefer to do surgery. She is a very kind, nice, and understanding person. After my surgery I am great and no more heavy menstrual cycles. Thank you doctor.
About Dr. Claire Templeman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063416493
Education & Certifications
- University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Templeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Templeman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Templeman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Templeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.