Overview of Dr. Claire Templeman, MD

Dr. Claire Templeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Templeman works at Kaiser Permanente 4900 Sunset Medical Offices Building in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.