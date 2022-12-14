Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibiletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD
Overview of Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD
Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps
Dr. Tibiletti works at
Dr. Tibiletti's Office Locations
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Azalea Orthopedics Longview Clinic725 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 939-7501Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday morning I had a steroid injection done by Dr. Tibiletti done at Spine and Joint hospital in Tyler, Texas. The hospital had been working under having the lights go on and off due to an accident shortly before my procedure that was causing electrical shortages. We did manage to get my procedure done before all non-electives were cancelled for the day. This beautiful kind doctor, understood I was in severe pain due to my tailbone injury. She went out of her way to make me comfortable and for the injection not to hurt. It barely did. I've had a lot of bad experiences with another dr doing all kinds of treatments on my back. She made up for all the bad experiences. Upon hearing my story, she said she was sorry I had been thru this. We need more kind caring and understanding drs like Dr Tibiletti.
About Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1013937556
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
