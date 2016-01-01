See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Clan Hahn, MD

Medical Oncology
2.8 (9)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clan Hahn, MD

Dr. Clan Hahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Hahn works at Scott D. Moon D.D.S. Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Buena Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Hahn's Office Locations

    Scott D. Moon D.D.S. Inc
    520 S Virgil Ave Ste 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 277-1700
    500 S Virgil Ave Ste 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 277-1700
    USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    5832 Beach Blvd Unit 201, Buena Park, CA 90621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 522-0908

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    About Dr. Clan Hahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023043189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

