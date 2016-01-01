Dr. Clancy Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clancy Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clancy Howard, MD
Dr. Clancy Howard, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Colorado Kidney Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 150, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0552
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clancy Howard, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.