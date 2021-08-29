See All Dermatologists in Cullman, AL
Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Catoma Dermatology LLC in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catoma Dermatology LLC
    1705 Main Ave SW Ste B, Cullman, AL 35055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 737-7546
  2. 2
    Catoma Dermatology LLC
    1300 Bridge Creek Dr NE Ste A, Cullman, AL 35055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 737-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cullman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 29, 2021
    I have benefited greatly from Dr. Johnson’s expertise for the past 19 years. Her diligence in identifying pre cancers on my skin has improved the condition and appearance of my skin. Dr. johnson and her staff are always so helpful, caring, and knowledgeable. I have been to other dermatologists and she is the best!
    Laura Ray — Aug 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275591315
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Birmingham Southern College
