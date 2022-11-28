Dr. Clara Akhigbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhigbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Akhigbe, MD
Dr. Clara Akhigbe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with University Il College Of Med
Clara Akhigbe MD Sc6307 S Stewart Ave Ste 313, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 962-0633
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
She is a diligent Physician.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346281110
- University Il College Of Med
