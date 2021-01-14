Overview of Dr. Clara Cabrera, MD

Dr. Clara Cabrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Cabrera works at Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care - Winchester Primary Care Associates in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.