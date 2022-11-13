Dr. Clara Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Chae, MD
Dr. Clara Chae, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Altais Medical Group - Riverside4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 296-5466
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Clara Chae and the whole office staff is AMAZING! Andrea is always greeting us with a warm smile and always so happy to see us. Dr. Chae has always taken her time with us and answers all of our questions, even if they’re silly! This is our first child for my husband and I and I couldn’t ask for a better doctor and office. She will definitely be my OB going forward!
- Summa Akron City Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical School
Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.
