Dr. Clara Markovits, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Clara Markovits, M.D.250 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste 3, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-5108
Gary S Rosenbaum MD PC887 Old Country Rd Ste A, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 475-5108
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Dwnst Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Markovits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markovits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovits has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markovits speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovits. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovits.
