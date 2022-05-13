Dr. Clara Olcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Olcott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clara Olcott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
M M Kanok A Medical Corporation1030 E Foothill Blvd Ste 101, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-5859
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Olcott is excellent. Caring and professional. I highly recommend her and her staff.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1215291612
- Lenox Hill Hosp/NYU Sch Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
