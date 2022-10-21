Overview

Dr. Clara Polak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Polak works at My Chula Vista Doctors in Chula Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.