Dr. Schroedl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD
Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schroedl works at
Dr. Schroedl's Office Locations
Northwestern Derm-path675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clara Schroedl, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroedl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroedl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroedl works at
Dr. Schroedl speaks Dutch.
