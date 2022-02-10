Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truesdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD
Overview of Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD
Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Truesdell's Office Locations
Hypertension and Kidney Consultants of Georgia185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 836-0251
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truesdell?
Dr. Truesdell is the best Doctor ever! I’ve been under her care for 20 plus years! My husband is doing well now but he was a patient of hers also. That should explain everything about her! Thanks Doc for taking care of me for all of these years!
About Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508854811
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truesdell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truesdell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truesdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truesdell has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truesdell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truesdell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truesdell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truesdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truesdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.