Overview of Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD

Dr. Clara Truesdell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Truesdell works at Hypertenison & Kidney Consultants of Georgia in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.