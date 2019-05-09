Overview of Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD

Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tupelo, MS.



Dr. Farmer works at North Ms Rehab Unit in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.