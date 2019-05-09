Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD
Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tupelo, MS.
Dr. Farmer works at
Dr. Farmer's Office Locations
North Ms Rehab Unit830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-7100
Urologic499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 432-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Booneville
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did an awesome job taking a stent out that a Dr. in Starkville would not take out because when it came time, he said he didn’t take my insurance, so it got infected and I was septic, NMMC & Dr. farmer actually saved my life with two Lithotripsys.
About Dr. Clarance Farmer, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407856958
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.