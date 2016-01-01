Overview of Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD

Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Med Center Homecare|Indiana University School Of Med



Dr. Braun Hashemi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.