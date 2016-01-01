See All Neurologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD

Neurology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD

Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Med Center Homecare|Indiana University School Of Med

Dr. Braun Hashemi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braun Hashemi's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology
    2603 Kentucky Avenue Suite 304, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD

    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801908025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Med Center Homecare|Indiana University School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clare Braun Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braun Hashemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braun Hashemi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Braun Hashemi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun Hashemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

