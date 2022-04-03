Dr. Clare Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clare Gentry, MD
Overview of Dr. Clare Gentry, MD
Dr. Clare Gentry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wash U Sch Med Barnes-Jewish Hosp
Dr. Gentry works at
Dr. Gentry's Office Locations
UT Physicians Internal Medicine - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 696-0327Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable at her specialty.
About Dr. Clare Gentry, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1881635209
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med Barnes-Jewish Hosp
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
