Dr. Clare McCarthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Clare McCarthy, MD
Dr. Clare McCarthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough ....explains things clearly with and without an x-ray
About Dr. Clare McCarthy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1124076096
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper-Extremity Fellowship At The University Of Minnesota
- University of Massachusetts
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.