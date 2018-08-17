Overview of Dr. Clarence Adoo, MD

Dr. Clarence Adoo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Adoo works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Wickenburg, AZ and Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.