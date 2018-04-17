Dr. Ballenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD
Overview of Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD
Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ballenger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ballenger's Office Locations
-
1
Hope Neuro Behavioral Health Services445 Western Blvd Ste Q, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballenger?
I have been a patient of Dr. Ballenger for over 10yrs. He listens and tries to get to the root of the problem. However, not all insurance companies will approve the tests necessary to figure out the EXACT cause of an underlying problem & this makes his job so much harder. He has a very busy practice and travels 40 minutes + to reach his J-ville office. His staff (the ones who have been with him the longest + one awesome nurse who moved) r top notch, kind, helpful & considerate. His wife = 5stars
About Dr. Clarence Ballenger, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396843140
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ga
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballenger works at
Dr. Ballenger speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballenger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.