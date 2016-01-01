Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarence Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clarence Chen, MD
Dr. Clarence Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
- 1 110 W 96th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 595-7189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clarence Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
