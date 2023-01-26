Dr. Clarence Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence Clark, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark is not only skilled and professional but he is also genuinely caring. His bedside manner is impeccable and I can't say enough good things about him. I would recommend him to anyone needing colorectal services.
About Dr. Clarence Clark, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952582397
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
