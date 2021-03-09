Dr. Harkness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarence Harkness, DPM
Overview of Dr. Clarence Harkness, DPM
Dr. Clarence Harkness, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Harkness works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harkness' Office Locations
-
1
Clarence D Harkness Dpm73 Puuhonu Pl Ste 105, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harkness?
He’s very kind and professional and great at his job, I recommend him to anyone looking for a podiatrist
About Dr. Clarence Harkness, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508917022
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkness accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harkness works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkness. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.