Dr. Clarence Howe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Howe works at GI Associates Of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.