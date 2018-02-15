Overview of Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD

Dr. Clarence W Legerton III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Legerton III works at Lowcountry Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.