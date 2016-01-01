Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDanal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. McDanal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highland Health Systems331 E 8th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 530-2411
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDanal?
About Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1295825743
Education & Certifications
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- Comm Mntl Hlth Ctr
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDanal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDanal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDanal works at
Dr. McDanal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDanal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDanal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDanal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.