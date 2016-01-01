See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Anniston, AL
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. McDanal works at Highland Health Systems in Anniston, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Health Systems
    331 E 8th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 530-2411

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295825743
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
Residency
  • Comm Mntl Hlth Ctr
Internship
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. McDanal is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. McDanal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDanal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. McDanal works at Highland Health Systems in Anniston, AL.

Dr. McDanal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDanal, there are benefits to both methods.

