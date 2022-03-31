Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarence Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Clarence Perry, MD
Dr. Clarence Perry, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
- 1 3368 2nd Ave Ste I, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 688-1383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time, no problems.
About Dr. Clarence Perry, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1790731586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
