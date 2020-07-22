Overview

Dr. Clarence Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Thomas works at Clarence H. Thomas MD LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.